SUNDOG Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $214.99 million and $71.81 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUNDOG has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00256007 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG launched on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,422,087 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.20997682 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $70,870,859.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

