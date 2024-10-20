Swipe (SXP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $164.66 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $164.66 million and $8.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00255988 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 620,936,165 coins and its circulating supply is 620,936,429 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

