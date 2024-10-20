Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 5,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Taiga Building Products Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Taiga Building Products alerts:

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$427.82 million for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.49%.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.