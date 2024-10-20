Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after buying an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TSM opened at $200.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.