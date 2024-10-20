TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after buying an additional 506,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after acquiring an additional 347,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 274,206 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

