TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.08. TechPrecision shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 28,675 shares changing hands.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $35.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.