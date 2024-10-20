Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 78.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

