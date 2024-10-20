Tenset (10SET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $533,164.69

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $533,164.69 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,348,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,858,587 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

