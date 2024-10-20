The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,405,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

