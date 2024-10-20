The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $336.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.29. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

