The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.77% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $147,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. 165,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,668. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $155.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,303 shares of company stock worth $2,511,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

