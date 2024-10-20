The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

