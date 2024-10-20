The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $14.83. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 18,985 shares.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

In other The Mexico Fund news, Director Claudia Janez acquired 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 42.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 153,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

