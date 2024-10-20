The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is West Branch Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 807,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 565,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,714,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 208,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. 8,372,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

