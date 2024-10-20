The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,418 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $134,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.16.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

