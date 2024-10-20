The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after acquiring an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after buying an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Get Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.