The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $52.36 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

