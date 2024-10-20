Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $419.16 million and $5.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00041183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,717,836,841 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

