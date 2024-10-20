Threshold (T) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $248.94 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,688.98 or 1.00107107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02405843 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $3,386,768.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

