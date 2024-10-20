TNC Coin (TNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.87

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.87 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00028065 USD and is up 415.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

