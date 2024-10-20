Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 90.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 523.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

