TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $858.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

