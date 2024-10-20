Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 141,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period.

QQQM traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.52. 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,028. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

