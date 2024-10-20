Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.33. 293,565 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

