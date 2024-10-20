Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 595,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,881,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 416,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,243. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
