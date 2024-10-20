Truist Financial Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

