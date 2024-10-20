Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Hardin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.4% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

