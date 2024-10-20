Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TFC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.