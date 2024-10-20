Trust Point Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.