Trust Point Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $682,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 368.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $135.55 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.39. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.