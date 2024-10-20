Trust Point Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,182.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,007.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

