Trust Point Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

NYSE WSM opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $174.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.20.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

