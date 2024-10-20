Trust Point Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $209.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

