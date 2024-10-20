Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after acquiring an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $954,530,000 after purchasing an additional 322,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

