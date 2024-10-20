UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $569.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.