Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.04. 2,083,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,876. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

