VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.6% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 48,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

