VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.61% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MLN opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

