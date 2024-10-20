VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Verde Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Verde Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,419 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 16.5% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $54,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

