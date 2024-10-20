VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $279.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $353.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.68.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

