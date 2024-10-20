VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NLR traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. 543,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,679. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $97.26.
VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.