Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 204,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,060. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

