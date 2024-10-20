Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 488.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 204,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,060. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.