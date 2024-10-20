Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1,893.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 136,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,931,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS VSGX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.82. 76,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

