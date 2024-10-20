Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

