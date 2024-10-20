Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $393.71. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average of $363.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

