Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

