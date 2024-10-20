Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

