Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Increased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $281.33 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

