Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,510,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

