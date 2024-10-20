Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $170.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

